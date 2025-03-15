Jenna Ortega set for lead role in remake of 'Single White Female' after 'Wednesday' fame; Read on

Jenna Ortega and Taylor Russell are in talks to star in the remake of the 1992 thriller 'Single White Female,' bringing fresh energy to the classic film.

Jenna Ortega set for lead role in remake of 'Single White Female' after 'Wednesday' fame; Read on NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 15, 2025, 11:52 AM IST

The remake of the 1992 psychological thriller Single White Female may have found its leads.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Wednesday actor Jenna Ortega and Bones and All actress Taylor Russell are reportedly in negotiations to star in the updated version of the classic film.

The original movie starred Bridget Fonda and Jennifer Jason Leigh and was based on John Lutz's 1990 novel SWF Seeks Same. It followed a woman who unknowingly invites a dangerous stalker into her home after searching for a roommate. Directed by Barbet Schroeder, the film was a box office success, grossing $48 million in the U.S.

The upcoming remake is being developed by Elizabeth Gabler's 3000 Pictures, which has a deal with Sony, as per The Hollywood Reporter. However, Sony has not commented on the project yet.

Jenna Ortega is known for her role as Wednesday Addams in Netflix's Wednesday and will soon appear in A24's Death of a Unicorn alongside Paul Rudd. She is also set to star in Hurry Up Tomorrow, a psychological thriller directed by The Weeknd, releasing on May 16.

Taylor Russell gained recognition for her role in Waves and later starred in Bones and All with Timothee Chalamet. She has also appeared in Falling Skies and Netflix's Lost in Space.

With two rising stars potentially leading the film, fans are eager to see how the remake of Single White Female will bring a fresh perspective to the thriller. 

