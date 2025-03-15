Stylish Toe Ring Designs Under ₹500 for Newly Married Women

Lifestyle
Perfect adjustable toe ring design for working women. Toe rings adorned with green or blue stones enhance the beauty of the feet. You can find these under 500.
If you want to give your feet a modern look, then you can buy this kind of beautiful toe ring. Butterfly and flower cut toe rings are available under 500.
The trend of oxidized jewelry never gets old. It suits both ethnic and western looks. Here are 2 toe ring designs that you can copy.
Silver flower cut toe rings adorned with stone work give a simple and elegant look to the feet. The trend of this type of toe ring never gets old.
If you like detailed jewelry, then definitely try cutwork design toe rings. These come in floral and leaf designs, which make your feet very beautiful.
The magic of pearls never fades! If you want an elegant and graceful look, then definitely try pearl design toe rings. These look simple but very attractive.
Minimalist toe rings are best for women who see beauty in simplicity. These mostly have straight band designs, which give a modern and classy look.
