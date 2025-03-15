West Bengal govt employees get MASSIVE pay raise as Mamata Banerjee doubles salaries

Read Full Gallery

The state government may increase salaries for its employees following the central government's lead. If the 7th Pay Commission is formed, salaries could double, considering inflation.

Now, the state government will provide money like the central government. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will increase salaries like the central government.

The central government has already formed the 8th Pay Commission. But the West Bengal government hasn't increased DA much, let alone a Pay Commission.

After this, the Mamata government has decided to increase salaries to bring a smile to the faces of state government employees.

If the 7th Pay Commission is formed, state government salaries could suddenly double. If the 7th Pay Commission is established, the state government may double salaries, considering inflation.

The last 6th Pay Commission was formed 10 years ago. It's time to form the 7th Pay Commission now. If the 7th Pay Commission is formed, salaries will increase significantly in this state.

Latest Videos