West Bengal govt employees get MASSIVE pay raise as Mamata Banerjee doubles salaries

The state government may increase salaries for its employees following the central government's lead. If the 7th Pay Commission is formed, salaries could double, considering inflation.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 15, 2025, 11:58 AM IST

Now, the state government will provide money like the central government. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will increase salaries like the central government.

article_image2

The central government has already formed the 8th Pay Commission. But the West Bengal government hasn't increased DA much, let alone a Pay Commission.


article_image3

After this, the Mamata government has decided to increase salaries to bring a smile to the faces of state government employees.

article_image4

If the 7th Pay Commission is formed, state government salaries could suddenly double. If the 7th Pay Commission is established, the state government may double salaries, considering inflation.

article_image5

The last 6th Pay Commission was formed 10 years ago. It's time to form the 7th Pay Commission now. If the 7th Pay Commission is formed, salaries will increase significantly in this state.

