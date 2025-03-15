Chikankari Saree Designs for Eid: Tradition Meets Fashion!

Lifestyle
If you want to wear something different for Eid, then a Chikankari saree will be great. Along with looking royal, it also provides amazing comfort in summer.
If you are celebrating Eid for the first time in your in-laws' house, then extra expenses are justified. Try a Chikan saree with embroidery and thread work.
Showing elegance + fashion together, you can choose a ruffle-style Chikankari saree with border work. It will be perfect for a party look.
Something light is good for an office Eid celebration. In such a situation, you can buy a Chikankari saree with floral work.
Chikankari saree gives a Nawabi touch. If you like vibrant colors, then also choose booti work with thread. It will not fail to give you a great look.
A Georgette mix Chikankari saree can be purchased in the range of ₹1500. Along with giving you a royal look, it also fits in the budget.
