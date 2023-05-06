Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Shubhi Sharma, Nirahua's bedroom romance goes viral on YouTube-WATCH

    First Published May 6, 2023, 4:17 PM IST

    Shubhi Sharma and Nirahua's 'Suhag-Raat’ romance on ‘Pala Mein Laga Ke Kadi’ is rising temperatures in summer; watch now

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua is a well-known actor in the Bhojpuri film industry. When he appears on screen with his co-stars, he always generates magic.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua is well-known for his superb acting abilities, and he creates buzz on the internet with his hot chemistry and intense dancing with his co-stars. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua's songs become popular on social media, and admirers lavish the actor with praise for his acting abilities. His song 'Pala Mein Laga Ke Kadi' has just gone viral on the internet, and Nirahua looks lovely while romancing Shubhi Sharma.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In the video, Nirahua and Shubhi Sharma look stunning together while doing a bedroom romance. Both actors are looking sizzling while romancing each other.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The chemistry of both actors makes the fans crave for more. The one thing that grabbed the attention online is Shubhi Sharma's sizzling avatar. 
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans admire and love the actors' hot chemistry as they raise the temperature online with their steamy bedroom relationship.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On YouTube, the video has received 10,517,671 views. Fans like their connection and have flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis.

