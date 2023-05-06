Bhojpuri sexy video: Shubhi Sharma, Nirahua's bedroom romance goes viral on YouTube-WATCH

Shubhi Sharma and Nirahua's 'Suhag-Raat’ romance on ‘Pala Mein Laga Ke Kadi’ is rising temperatures in summer; watch now

Nirahua is a well-known actor in the Bhojpuri film industry. When he appears on screen with his co-stars, he always generates magic.



Nirahua is well-known for his superb acting abilities, and he creates buzz on the internet with his hot chemistry and intense dancing with his co-stars. (WATCH VIDEO)

Nirahua's songs become popular on social media, and admirers lavish the actor with praise for his acting abilities. His song 'Pala Mein Laga Ke Kadi' has just gone viral on the internet, and Nirahua looks lovely while romancing Shubhi Sharma.

In the video, Nirahua and Shubhi Sharma look stunning together while doing a bedroom romance. Both actors are looking sizzling while romancing each other.

The chemistry of both actors makes the fans crave for more. The one thing that grabbed the attention online is Shubhi Sharma's sizzling avatar.



Fans admire and love the actors' hot chemistry as they raise the temperature online with their steamy bedroom relationship.

