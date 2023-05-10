Bhojpuri SEXY video: Pradeep Pandey's viral song ‘Teen Teen Go Charkha' set the internet on fire

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published May 10, 2023, 7:07 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actor Pradeep Pandey looks stunning while romancing with the three actresses in the song ‘Teen Teen Go Charkha'; take a look

    article_image1

    Pradeep Pandey is a well-known actor in the Bhojpuri film industry. His dance abilities and hot chemistry with his co-stars consistently raise the standard. His tracks gain popularity quickly when they are released.

    article_image2

    Fans adore him on-screen, and he is also well-known for his acting and songwriting. Pradeep Pandey's song 'Teen Teen Go Charkha' recently became viral on social media, and he can be seen romancing and dancing with three females. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    article_image3

    Pradeep Pandey looks lovely as he romances the actresses in the song 'Teen Teen Go Charkha.' Their passionate chemistry on the song is setting the internet on fire.

    article_image4

    The actresses appear stunning in their hot avatars, while Pradeep Pandey complements them with his clothes and dancing skills.
     

    article_image5

    The performers are well known for their dancing routines, and this one is no different. They're dating Pradeep Pandey, and their chemistry makes viewers want more. They complement each other's beats and look lovely while dancing to the tune. The song's scenic locales add romantic sentiments, making it more interesting to watch.
     

