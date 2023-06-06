Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video, photos: Raksha Gupta, Pradeep Pandey's HOT beach romance goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 8:15 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress sexy photos: Pradeep Pandey and Raksha Gupta's sensual romance on the song  'Chumma' is just too stunning; watch the video

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pradeep Pandey and Raksha Gupta are well-known for their intense chemistry and energetic dance performances.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The duo is considered one of the most successful in the Bhojpuri film industry. Fans admire their on-screen chemistry in songs. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri stars Pradeep Pandey and Raksha Gupta look stunning and hot as they romance in the song 'Chumma.'

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pradeep Pandey and Raksha Gupta look gorgeous in 'Chumma.' The internet is buzzing over the couple's love chemistry on the beach.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Both stars are known for their dancing talent, and this song is no exception. They're romancing each other, and their chemistry has the audience craving more.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They are complimenting each other's rhythms and look wonderful as they dance to the music. The gorgeous locations in the song give more romantic thoughts to the song, making it even more appealing to watch.
     

