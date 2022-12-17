Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa, Nirahua's HOT bedroom song ‘Hili Palang Ke Palai’ goes viral on YouTube

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's 'Hili Palang Ke Palai's song gets popular on the internet. Kalpana and Chhote Babawrote this song for the film "Raja Babu."



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Monalisa, the "Superstar of Bhojpuri Songs," electrifies the audience with each new song she releases. Her fan base is growing all the time.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

She can connect with any actor and generate incredible chemistry. One of her amazing songs is rapidly gaining popularity.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

When they saw this, the crowd were overjoyed. The video will make your entire day entertaining and joyfull.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Nirahua and Bhojpuri actress Monalisa can be seen dancing aggressively in the video. Fans have left various comments.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Nirahua and Monalisa dance together in the video, and their connection is captivating. They're dancing to "Hili Palang Ke Palai," a song that's getting more popular on the internet.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Nirahua and Monalisa wrote this song for the film "Raja Babu." The song is sung by Kalpana and Chhote Baba.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube