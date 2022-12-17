Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa, Nirahua's HOT bedroom song ‘Hili Palang Ke Palai’ goes viral on YouTube

    First Published Dec 17, 2022, 5:21 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's 'Hili Palang Ke Palai's song gets popular on the internet. Kalpana and Chhote Babawrote this song for the film "Raja Babu."
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa, the "Superstar of Bhojpuri Songs," electrifies the audience with each new song she releases. Her fan base is growing all the time.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    She can connect with any actor and generate incredible chemistry. One of her amazing songs is rapidly gaining popularity.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    When they saw this, the crowd were overjoyed. The video will make your entire day entertaining and joyfull.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Bhojpuri actress Monalisa can be seen dancing aggressively in the video. Fans have left various comments.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Monalisa dance together in the video, and their connection is captivating. They're dancing to "Hili Palang Ke Palai," a song that's getting more popular on the internet.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Monalisa wrote this song for the film "Raja Babu." The song is sung by Kalpana and Chhote Baba.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa is shown shooting shots while clad in orange in the video. Nirahua has lost all control as a result of her looks. As shown in the video, they have excellent chemistry. The song has had 1,577,678 views to far, indicating that it is well-liked by listeners. Users on social media are gushing about the song.

     

