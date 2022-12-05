Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's bedroom romance is 'Too Hot to Handle'
Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani's sexy video 'Godi Ke Maza' with Khesari Lal Yadav is going viral on YouTube
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
Audiences are in great love with Bhojpuri songs and videos. All the songs and videos of the Bhojpuri industry go viral and the demand is increasing day by day.
Khesari Lal Yadav is the popular face of the industry. Once again, his song is getting viral with Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani.
Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani are seen romancing each other in the bedroom. The sizzling chemistry between the two on ‘Godi Ke Maja Palang Pe’ is too enticing for fans to watch.
Kajal Raghwani’s bold look is grabbing Khesari Lal’s attention. Talking about the outfit Kajal Raghwani is seen wearing a blue saree, and Khesari Lal in a white kurta pyjama.
Viewed more than 14 million times on YouTube, the video has seen this couple's intense dance performance.
There is nothing that can compare to the passionate connection between these two. Watch the trendiest video online right now. The top couple in the Bhojpuri film business is known as Khesari and Kajal Raghwani.