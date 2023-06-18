Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Arvind Akela, Nisha Dubey’s BOLD bedroom song ‘Saiya U Na Hoi’ goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Jun 18, 2023, 5:45 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress sexy video: The sensual bedroom romance between Arvind Akela and Nisha on 'Saiya U Na Hoi' will leave you speechless; watch video

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Arvind Akela and Nisha have lit up the screens with their enthralling bedroom romance in the song video 'Saiya U Na Hoi.'
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri song highlights their hot chemistry and amazing dancing movements, enthralling spectators. Let's take a look at the enthralling performance that has swept the internet. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Arvind Akela and Nisha take the front stage when the song begins, expressing incredible passion and sensuality. Their synchronised movements create an electric environment that captures the audience's attention.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The team masterfully balances romance, elegance, and passion in their performance, creating a visual pleasure. Their chemistry is apparent, and it shines through in their dance, setting a new standard for on-screen couples.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Arvind Akela and Nisha's sensual bedroom relationship is breathtaking. They gracefully traverse the complicated dance sequence, emphasising their chemistry and connection.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their synchronised twirls, sensuous lifts, and passionate embraces leave observers speechless. Their tremendous aptitude as performers is demonstrated by how they dance together, seamlessly complimenting each other's steps.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Since its song was out, the music video has received much attention and appreciation from fans and critics alike. 

