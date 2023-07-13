Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Arvind Akela-Mahi Srivastava's SEXY romantic song ‘Tere Dil Ke Chhajje Se’ goes VIRAL

    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 5:42 PM IST

    Arvind Akela and Mahi Srivastava’s bold dance moves on ‘Tere Dil Ke Chhajje Se’ is a must-watch for all fans. On YouTube, it has received thousands of likes and views.

    

    

    Arvind Akela and Mahi Srivastava are well-known combos in the business. They established a high standard with their outstanding dancing performances. Their sensuous chemistry and dazzling dance routines have piqued the internet's curiosity.

    

    

    As their songs travel throughout the internet, internet fans adore their performances. A video of these actors playing the song "Tere Dil Ke Chajje Se" is becoming viral online. They are redefining the internet with their thrilling concerts.
     

    

    

    Arvind Akela and Mahi Srivastava's dazzling rendition of 'Tere Dil Ke Chhajje Se' has set the internet on fire. Their on-screen connection is electric, grabbing viewers and winning hearts online.

    

    

    The duo's flawless dancing routines and captivating emotions have left viewers speechless. Arvind Akela and Mahi Srivastava unleash their sensual side as the video concludes, producing a spectacular experience for the spectator.
     

    

    

    Their synchronised movements and their irresistible connection create a gripping conclusion that is difficult to look away from. 

    

    

    The video has gone viral on the internet. On YouTube, it has received thousands of likes and views. Online people laud the dance in the post's comments section. One person commented, "Super song, bhai." His songs are well-known on the internet, and this one is no exception.

