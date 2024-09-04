Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri new video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Rani's SEXY dance song by Shilpi Raj goes viral; don't miss it

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Rani's new Bhojpuri song, 'Tikuliya Mare Jaan,' sung by Shilpi Raj, has more than 1,648,442 views and counting. The song has quickly won over Khesari’s fans with its captivating melody and appealing lyrics.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 6:22 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 6:22 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav, a Bhojpuri actor and singer known for his captivating performances and incredible voice, released a new song that instantly went viral. Every time Khesari post a new song, it quickly acquires popularity, establishing him as a "Trending Star" in the eyes of his fans.  (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This time, he wowed audiences with Tikuliya Mare Jaan, an exciting Bhojpuri song in which he features with Rani, a Bhojpuri actress. The two have a loving connection in the song, which adds to its appeal.

    The official release date for the new Bhojpuri song Tikuliya Mare Jaan was September 2. Khesari's followers have swiftly embraced the song's compelling melody and enticing lyrics.

    While Rani's mesmerising emotions and impassioned dance routines delighted Khesari, they also captivated spectators.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song's magnificent enormity and the chemistry between the two singers are key features that make it worth seeing.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In Tikuliya Mare Jaan, the relationship between Khesari Lal Yadav and Rani is mesmerising. Since its debut a few hours ago on Ananta Music World's YouTube channel, the song has earned over 450k views.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Furthermore, followers have left over 30,000 comments and 78,000 likes on this freshly released Bhojpuri song.

