    Bhojpuri actress Yamini Singh SEXY video: Khesari Lal Yadav, Neha Raj's song ‘Garam Godam’ will blow your mind

    First Published May 5, 2023, 5:20 PM IST

    Yamini Singh SEXY video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Neha Raj's song Garam Godam is one of the most popular Bhojpuri of the year 2023; take a look

     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Two of the most prominent Bhojpuri singers, Khesari Lal Yadav and Neha Raj, have set the internet on fire with their sizzling chemistry and dynamic song performance on the Garam Godam song. Along with Khesari, Yamini Singh is also featured in the item song.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Anyone looking for an entertaining and seductive music video should watch the duo's electrifying performance on the song's peppy beats. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari and Yamini Singh are seen dancing in the music video. With their great intensity and impeccable dancing movements, the two set the stage on fire from the minute the music starts.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The chemistry between the two is evident, and their performance is impossible not to be captivated by. The way Khesari and Neha seamlessly mirror each other's actions is one of the performance's highlights.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari and Yamini Singh's styles complement each other, resulting in a fluid performance that is both entertaining and mesmerising.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The excitement and energy they bring to the performance are contagious. It's difficult not to want to jump up and dance along. The way they dance together and their sensual song performance has piqued internet viewers' interest.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The music video for 'Garam Godam' has gone viral among Bhojpuri fans, garnering thousands of views and comments. The infectious sounds and compelling images, were paired with great performances by Khesari and Yamini.

