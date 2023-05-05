Bhojpuri actress Yamini Singh SEXY video: Khesari Lal Yadav, Neha Raj's song ‘Garam Godam’ will blow your mind

Yamini Singh SEXY video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Neha Raj's song Garam Godam is one of the most popular Bhojpuri of the year 2023; take a look

Two of the most prominent Bhojpuri singers, Khesari Lal Yadav and Neha Raj, have set the internet on fire with their sizzling chemistry and dynamic song performance on the Garam Godam song. Along with Khesari, Yamini Singh is also featured in the item song.

Anyone looking for an entertaining and seductive music video should watch the duo's electrifying performance on the song's peppy beats. (WATCH VIDEO)

Khesari and Yamini Singh are seen dancing in the music video. With their great intensity and impeccable dancing movements, the two set the stage on fire from the minute the music starts.

The chemistry between the two is evident, and their performance is impossible not to be captivated by. The way Khesari and Neha seamlessly mirror each other's actions is one of the performance's highlights.

Khesari and Yamini Singh's styles complement each other, resulting in a fluid performance that is both entertaining and mesmerising.

The excitement and energy they bring to the performance are contagious. It's difficult not to want to jump up and dance along. The way they dance together and their sensual song performance has piqued internet viewers' interest.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube