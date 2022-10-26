Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's sexy and seductive dance moves in saree will make you crazy-WATCH

Bhojpuri sexy video: One of Monalisa's songs is going viral and has received 2,449,499 views and 1.7k likes on YouTube. The song features Monalisa dancing in the rain in a sexy saree

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Bhojpuri Dance Video: One of the boldest and most attractive actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry is Monalisa. She uses social media frequently. She remains in the limelight because to her stunning sense of style.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Monalisa undoubtedly has a significant social media fan base. She keeps on entertaining her social media followers with her pictures and videos on daily basis. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Monalisa's fans and admirers like the bold images and videos she provides every day. Her old songs and videos are reviving in the meanwhile.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

On YouTube, the song Pyas Bujhawa has gotten more than 1.7k likes and 2,417,612 views so far. The song highlights Monalisa's bold dancing and appearance.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The audience enjoys the Bhojpuri Queen Monalisa's sexy dance moves. There are several fan comments on this video.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube