Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's sexy and seductive dance moves in saree will make you crazy-WATCH

    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 4:39 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: One of Monalisa's songs is going viral and has received 2,449,499 views and 1.7k likes on YouTube. The song features Monalisa dancing in the rain in a sexy saree

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri Dance Video: One of the boldest and most attractive actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry is Monalisa. She uses social media frequently. She remains in the limelight because to her stunning sense of style.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa undoubtedly has a significant social media fan base. She keeps on entertaining her social media followers with her pictures and videos on daily basis. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa's fans and admirers like the bold images and videos she provides every day. Her old songs and videos are reviving in the meanwhile.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On YouTube, the song Pyas Bujhawa has gotten more than 1.7k likes and 2,417,612 views so far. The song highlights Monalisa's bold dancing and appearance.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The audience enjoys the Bhojpuri Queen Monalisa's sexy dance moves. There are several fan comments on this video.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The actress began her career in regional Bengali and Bhojpuri industries before breaking into prominence in the Hindi TV business following a successful run on the Bigg Boss reality programme.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tuesday box office report Ram Setu Thank God Har Har Mahadev drb

    Box Office Report: Ram Setu, Thank God or Har Har Mahadev, which film proved to be a hit?

    Urfi Javed facing legal trouble Actress sexy outfits in Haye Haye Yeh Majboori has landed her in problem RBA

    Urfi Javed facing legal trouble? Actress' sexy outfits in “Haye Haye Yeh Majboori” have landed her in problem

    Throwback UK PM Rishi Sunak's photo with Sonam Kapoor and other celebs goes viral RBA

    Throwback: UK PM Rishi Sunak's photo with Sonam Kapoor and other celebs goes viral

    Aayush Sharma's Birthday Party: Salman Khan looked healthy and strong post-Dengue scare RBA

    Aayush Sharma's Birthday Party: Salman Khan looked healthy and strong post-Dengue scare

    MTV EMAs 2022: Rita Ora, Taika Waititi to co-host biggest musical night-read details RBA

    MTV EMAs 2022: Rita Ora, Taika Waititi to co-host biggest musical night-read details

    Recent Stories

    Janhvi Kapoor goes glam in tangy orange bodycon drb

    Janhvi Kapoor goes glam in tangy orange bodycon

    Apple Music Apple TV to cost more is US and UK Know new prices Will it increase in India gcw

    Apple Music, Apple TV+ to cost more is US and UK; Know new prices

    Kerala govt to provide one time financial assistance of Rs 1000 each to over 5000 endosulfan victims gcw

    Kerala govt to provide one-time financial assistance of Rs 1000 each to over 5000 endosulfan victims

    India planning to expand NaVIC, make signals more secure: ISRO Chairman Somanath AJR

    India planning to expand NaVIC, make signals more secure: ISRO Chairman Somanath

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: England's Jos Buttler admits to being under pressure after defeat against Ireland snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: England's Jos Buttler admits to being under pressure after defeat against Ireland

    Recent Videos

    Kejriwal sparks fireworks, wants new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi

    'Print new currency notes with photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi...' Kejriwal sparks fireworks

    Video Icon
    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon