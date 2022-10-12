Bhojpuri SEXY video: Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's BOLD dance moves from Tabadala go viral-WATCH

Bhojpuri video: Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's romance in the song 'Ae Dhaani Dhan Loot Jaye Da' from the film Tabadala is going viral on social media platforms.

One of the most well-liked couples in the industry is the Bhojpuri superstar duo of Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh. Their music and videos on social media are gaining popularity.

On YouTube, an old song is regaining popularity. People love Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's dance moves in this song. (WATCH VIDEO)



In the song, they performed an outstanding dance. On social media, this song is quickly gaining popularity, and internet users like this couple's romance.

More than 9,579,571 people have seen and enjoyed the video shared on YouTube as of this writing. This song's popularity is rising.



The song is sung by Chhote Baba and Alka Jha, written by Vinay Nirmal.

