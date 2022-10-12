Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's BOLD dance moves from Tabadala go viral-WATCH

    First Published Oct 12, 2022, 2:57 PM IST

    Bhojpuri video: Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's romance in the song 'Ae Dhaani Dhan Loot Jaye Da' from the film Tabadala is going viral on social media platforms.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    One of the most well-liked couples in the industry is the Bhojpuri superstar duo of Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh. Their music and videos on social media are gaining popularity.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On YouTube, an old song is regaining popularity. People love Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's dance moves in this song. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In the song, they performed an outstanding dance. On social media, this song is quickly gaining popularity, and internet users like this couple's romance.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    More than 9,579,571 people have seen and enjoyed the video shared on YouTube as of this writing. This song's popularity is rising.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song is sung by Chhote Baba and Alka Jha, written by Vinay Nirmal. Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Is Shalin Bhanot jealous of closeness between Tina Datta and Gautam Vig?

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The music for the song 'Ae Dhaani Dhan Loot Jaye Da' from the film Tabadala was given by Chhote Baba. Also Read: 5 hot and sexy pics of birthday girl Shakti Mohan

