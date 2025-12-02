Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Latest Voting: Thanuja Surges to the Top.. Who's in Danger?
Bigg Boss Telugu 9... The first day's voting numbers for the 13th week show a surprising result. Three contestants are going to be in the danger zone this week.
The `Bigg Boss Telugu 9` show is getting more intense
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is getting more intense. As weeks pass, friendships are breaking. Thanuja and Emmanuel had a heated argument, while Demon Pavan vowed to play his own game.
Six contestants in the 13th week nominations
Six contestants are nominated for week 13: Thanuja, Bharani, Rithu Chowdary, Demon Pavan, Suman Shetty, and Sanjana. Emmanuel and Kalyan are safe. The voting is getting intense.
Thanuja is surging ahead at the top
Based on Monday's votes, Thanuja is leading with the highest percentage. She's always at the top when nominated, thanks to her TV celebrity status and strong fan following.
Three contestants at the bottom
Rithu Chowdary is in second place, followed by Sanjana. Bharani is in fourth. Demon Pavan and Suman Shetty are at the bottom, with Suman having the least votes so far.
