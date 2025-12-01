Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Divya Nikhita’s Salary Details Finally Revealed
As you know, Divya has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. Divya, who entered as a wild card, her remuneration from Bigg Boss is now going viral. Find out in this article how much Divya earned for her 9 weeks in the house.
15
Image Credit : Jiohotstar
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 reaches its final stage
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is in its final phase with three weeks left. Thanuja, Kalyan, Emmanuel, Ritu, Sanjana, Suman Shetty, Bharani, and Pawan remain. Divya was eliminated Sunday.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : starmaa
Divya eliminated
Divya said she was eliminated because she couldn't focus on the game due to her bonds. She entered as a wild card after three weeks and made a splash with her unique style.
35
Image Credit : starmaa
Her mistake in the house
Thanuja saw Bharani as a father figure. Divya also bonded with him, which some disliked. Unlike Thanuja, Divya couldn't balance the game and her bond, turning them into rivals.
45
Image Credit : starmaa
Do you know Divya's remuneration?
Divya, a medical student and influencer, gained more fame on Bigg Boss. For her 9-week stay, she earned a celebrity-level pay of 1.7 lakhs per week, totaling Rs. 15 lakhs.
55
Image Credit : starmaa
Lowest votes for these two
Divya was supposed to be out last week, but Emmanuel saved her with his 'Power Astra.' This week, she and Suman Shetty got the fewest votes, so Divya had to be eliminated.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos