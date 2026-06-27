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Bhagyaraj, the King of Screenplay

In the film Vidhi, Bhagyaraj's small role as a postman, though on screen for just a few minutes, won hearts with its comedy. Rudhra was another film that showed off his acting skills. A long bank robbery scene in it, filled with his smart and funny performance, earned him a lot of praise. His unique screenplay style also got attention across the Indian film industry. For example, the film Idhu Namma Aalu, written by Balakumaran, handled a serious social issue like caste differences with great humour, showing his mastery over screenwriting.