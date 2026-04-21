One of the biggest highlights of the sequel is the return of Emraan Hashmi as Shivam, a role that gained a loyal fan base over time. His intense performance in the original film left a lasting impact, and fans have long awaited his comeback to the character. This time, he is joined by Disha Patani, adding a fresh dynamic to the narrative. The visuals released so far hint at emotional depth and symbolic storytelling, staying true to the tone of the original.