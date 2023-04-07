Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengali actress Madhumita Sarcar looks BOMB in these viral BLACK Instagram snaps, See pictures

    First Published Apr 7, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

    The Cheeni (2020) actress set the house on fire after she dropped some nubile snapshots of herself in a shimmery black jumpsuit. She titled the series, 'Trust your game, if not anything else…', and we do believe that her game is definitely on point!

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Look at her looking like a BLACK CAT in this deep-V cut jumpsuit, setting the temperature high as never before. Her smokey black eyes are yet an add on, adding the extra OOMPH factor.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Complimenting her outfit with cascading waist-length black hair, Sarcar aces the HOT look perfectly with clean black heels and minimal make-up. 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She's no more your next-door-girl. She's changed her 'avataar' into a sensual, desirable and attractive heroine who is just OUT OF YOUR LEAGUE....!

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Showing off a bit of those special meaty parts, that cannot escape anyone's eyes, Sarcar seduces you into her world. Her outfit compliments her height and fans and well wishers have completely gone GAGA in the past 24 hours.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She's bold, beautiful and she's put on BLACK. What else do we need? Her cleavage game, we must say is definitely on point. Well, you let us know, is it SLAY or NAYY?

    RELATED STORIES

    'Running cult': Fans roast renowned rapper Kanye West over his Donda Academy serving only Sushi

    Suga's awaited pre-release single 'People: Part 2' is OUT; fans hail K-pop icon as 'purest boy to exist'

    'Suga: Road To D-Day' Trailer Twitter Review: BTS Army goes gaga; hail K-pop star as 'fire breathing dragon'

    Not singing or acting, THIS is popular artist Harrdy Sandhu's first love

    BTS Jimin creates new benchmark by being the number one K-pop soloist on the Billboard charts

    Recent Stories

    Apple to manufacture upcoming iPhone 15 in India: Report

    'Running cult': Fans roast renowned rapper Kanye West over his Donda Academy serving only Sushi

    Centre calls for high-level COVID meeting as India records 6,050 new cases

    'PSG is not Kylian Saint-Germain' - Mbappe hits out over season ticket video

    Apple CEO Tim Cook starts his day at 5 am; Here's what he does after waking up

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon