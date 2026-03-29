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Who is Priyanka Sarkar? ‘Chirodini Tumi Je Amar’ Co-Star and Wife of Rahul Arunoday Banerjee
Rahul Arunoday Banerjee: With the death of Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, the 'Chirodini Tumi Je Amar' pair is broken forever. Rahul has passed away, leaving behind his wife, Priyanka Sarkar.
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The End of an Era: 'Chirodini Tumi Je Amar' Pair Rahul and Priyanka Shattered by Actor's Untimely Demise.
The beloved on-screen and off-screen couple, Rahul Banerjee and Priyanka Sarkar, known for their iconic film, are now separated forever by the actor's passing.
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From 'Khela' to 'Chirodini Tumi Je Amar': A Look Back at Rahul and Priyanka's Love Story.
Their romance blossomed on set, leading to a live-in relationship and marriage, a journey the late actor chronicled in his book, 'Rahul's Scrapbook'.
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A Tumultuous Journey: The Ups and Downs of Rahul Banerjee and Priyanka Sarkar's Married Life.
Their relationship saw many challenges, including a legal separation in 2017, before they reconciled for the sake of their son, Sahaj, in 2023.
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A Reunion for Their Son: Rahul and Priyanka's Decision to Live Together Again for Sahaj.
The couple put their differences aside and reunited in 2023, prioritizing their son Sahaj's well-being, making the actor's sudden death even more tragic.
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Rahul Banerjee Leaves Behind a Legacy of Love, Film, and Family.
The actor is survived by his mother, wife Priyanka Sarkar, and their son Sahaj. His passing marks a significant loss for the Bengali film industry.
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