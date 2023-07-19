Bawaal premiere: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tamannah Bhatia and many more Bollywood stars attend (Photos)
Bollywood’s brightest stars descended at the special premiere of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal. The movie will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide on 21 July.
Audiences worldwide have eagerly awaited the release of Bawaal, a film starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Before the film's global release on Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories on July 21, the streaming service, together with Producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Director Nitesh Tiwari, held a star-studded blue carpet celebrity screening.
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's forthcoming flick Bawaal is nearing completion. The teaser and two songs have already attracted fans, Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte and Dil Se Dil Tak.
The main duo attended the Bawaal premiere on July 18, and other celebs were also present at the event in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari were seen posing with the stars.
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor also posed together, and fans go gaga over their gorgeous Bawaal look.
Lead actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor attended the event along with Co-Producers Warda Nadiadwala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is also co-writer of the film.
Janhvi Kapoor, the lead actress, walked the red carpet in a gleaming silver floor-length gown with a plunging neckline. She had her hair open and wore very little makeup.
Star of the night Varun Dhawan looked handsome in a black tuxedo at the special premiere of his film Bawaal in Mumbai.
Avneet Kaur posed for the cameras at the special premiere of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal in Mumbai.
Huma Qureshi posed for the cameras at the special premiere of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal in Mumbai.
Tamannah Bhatia smiles for the cameras at the special premiere of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal in Mumbai.
Arjun Kapoor posed for the cameras at the special premiere of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal in Mumbai.
Nushrratt Bharuccha posed for the cameras at the special premiere of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal in Mumbai.
Karan Johar posed for the cameras at the special premiere of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal in Mumbai.
Tiger Shroff posed for the cameras at the special premiere of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal in Mumbai.
Pooja Hegde posed for the cameras at the special premiere of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal in Mumbai.
Khushi Kapoor posed for the cameras at the special premiere of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal in Mumbai.
Karishma Tanna posed for the cameras at the special premiere of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal in Mumbai.
Anshula Kapoor posed for the cameras at the special premiere of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal in Mumbai.
Nora Fatehi posed for the cameras at the special premiere of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal in Mumbai.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani at the special premiere of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal in Mumbai.