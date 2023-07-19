Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bawaal premiere: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tamannah Bhatia and many more Bollywood stars attend (Photos)

    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 8:04 AM IST

    Bollywood’s brightest stars descended at the special premiere of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal. The movie will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide on 21 July.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Audiences worldwide have eagerly awaited the release of Bawaal, a film starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Before the film's global release on Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories on July 21, the streaming service, together with Producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Director Nitesh Tiwari, held a star-studded blue carpet celebrity screening.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's forthcoming flick Bawaal is nearing completion. The teaser and two songs have already attracted fans, Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte and Dil Se Dil Tak.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The main duo attended the Bawaal premiere on July 18, and other celebs were also present at the event in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari were seen posing with the stars.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor also posed together, and fans go gaga over their gorgeous Bawaal look. 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Lead actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor attended the event along with Co-Producers Warda Nadiadwala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is also co-writer of the film.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Janhvi Kapoor, the lead actress, walked the red carpet in a gleaming silver floor-length gown with a plunging neckline. She had her hair open and wore very little makeup. 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Star of the night Varun Dhawan looked handsome in a black tuxedo at the special premiere of his film Bawaal in Mumbai.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Avneet Kaur posed for the cameras at the special premiere of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal in Mumbai.
     

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Huma Qureshi posed for the cameras at the special premiere of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal in Mumbai.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Tamannah Bhatia smiles for the cameras at the special premiere of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal in Mumbai.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Arjun Kapoor posed for the cameras at the special premiere of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal in Mumbai.

    article_image12

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Nushrratt Bharuccha posed for the cameras at the special premiere of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal in Mumbai.

    article_image13

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Karan Johar posed for the cameras at the special premiere of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal in Mumbai.

    article_image14

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Tiger Shroff posed for the cameras at the special premiere of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal in Mumbai.

    article_image15

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Pooja Hegde posed for the cameras at the special premiere of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal in Mumbai.

    article_image16

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Khushi Kapoor posed for the cameras at the special premiere of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal in Mumbai.

    article_image17

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Karishma Tanna posed for the cameras at the special premiere of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal in Mumbai.

    article_image18

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Anshula Kapoor posed for the cameras at the special premiere of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal in Mumbai.

    article_image19

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Nora Fatehi posed for the cameras at the special premiere of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal in Mumbai.

    article_image20

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani at the special premiere of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal in Mumbai.

