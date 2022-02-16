  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bappi Lahiri’s Hollywood connect: Elvis Presley to Akon, Lady Gaga, he had links with these celebs

    First Published Feb 16, 2022, 6:25 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    From being inspired by Elvis Presley to suing Dr Dre, Bappi Lahiri had some association with Hollywood. Read on to find out about his Hollywood connect.

    Bappi Lahiri Hollywood connect Elvis Presley to Akon Lady Gaga he had links with these celebs drb

    Image: Getty Images

    Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri had a successful career in the Hindi film industry. He was the man who introduced India to disco, and rightfully bagged the title of India’s first ‘Disco King’. With a gleaming career spanning over four decades, Bappi Da, as he was fondly called, also held a Guinness World Record. While a lot is already known about his career, some may not know about his association with the western film industry -Hollywood.

    Bappi Lahiri Hollywood connect Elvis Presley to Akon Lady Gaga he had links with these celebs drb

    Image: Getty Images

    Bappi Lahiri was not only a renowned music composer back home in India, but was also known in Hollywood. In fact, his popular song ‘Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja’, which featured Mithun Chakraborty, made it to Adam Sandle’s 2008 film ‘Don’t Mess With The Zohan’. The song was re-arranged by Julius Dobos and was also used by the singer M.I.A who used it for her album Kala’s single track ‘Jimmy’.

    Bappi Lahiri Hollywood connect Elvis Presley to Akon Lady Gaga he had links with these celebs drb

    Image: Getty Images

    In the year 2002, singer Truth Hurts had also used a riff of Bappi Lahiri’s song ‘Kaliyon Ka Chaman’ which was sung by Lata Mangeshkar. Later, when Dr Dre copied Bappi Da’s Jimmy Jimmy song, the latter sued him for copyright infringement and even won the case.

    ALSO READ: When Bappi Lahiri revealed why he never weighed the gold he wore

    Bappi Lahiri Hollywood connect Elvis Presley to Akon Lady Gaga he had links with these celebs drb

    Image: Getty Images

    Another song of Bappi Lahiri ‘Come Closer’ from Mithun Chakraborty’s 1984 movie ‘Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki’ was selected for Hollywood’s award-winning film ‘Lion’ which featured Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel. The hindi trailer of Gardians Of The Galaxy 2 has used Bappi Da's song 'Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba' in its trailer, rights of which were acquired by Disney India.

    Bappi Lahiri Hollywood connect Elvis Presley to Akon Lady Gaga he had links with these celebs drb

    Image: Getty Images

    These are not just the only works of Bappi Lahiri that go him famous internationally. In the year 2019, Bappi Lahiri worked with pop-star Lady Gaga and recorded two songs with her. He also collaborated with Akon and posted a picture with him on his Instagram account and wrote: “Disco king Bappi Lahiri and pop star Akon in recording mood.”

    ALSO READ: Bappi Lahiri was Kishore Kumar’s nephew? Check out these 10 lesser-known facts about him

    Bappi Lahiri Hollywood connect Elvis Presley to Akon Lady Gaga he had links with these celebs drb

    Image: Getty Images

    Bappi Lahiri was also the first Indian to have been made as a part of the Grammy jury in the year 2012. He also held nominations at the 2017 Oscars Awards and Golden Globes Awards for Moana and Lion in the Best Animated Film and Best Film categories, respectively.

    Bappi Lahiri Hollywood connect Elvis Presley to Akon Lady Gaga he had links with these celebs drb

    Image: Getty Images

    Bappi Lahiri had also once considered giving his lucky gold chain with Lord Ganpati’s locket to legendary singer Michael Jackson when the latter came to Mumbai. MJ had liked Bappi Da’s chain when he had met him. But he did not give his chain since it was lucky to him. Furthermore, Bappi Lahiri had also once revealed that his love for gold chains was inspired by Elvis Presley who too used to wear gold chains.

    ALSO READ: Here’s what Bappi Lahiri posted on social media two days before his death

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bappi Da was very particular about Kannada pronunciation: Music composer Anoop Seelin-ycb

    Bappi Da was very particular about Kannada pronunciation: Music composer Anoop Seelin

    Gangubai Kathiawadi's family not happy with Alia Bhatt's film, calls it 'vulgar portrayal' RCB

    Gangubai Kathiawadi's family not happy with Alia Bhatt's film, calls it 'vulgar portrayal'

    Hollywood Jeen Yuhs A Kanye Trilogy 4 things that were not expected from Netflix biopic on Kanye West drb

    Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy: 4 things that were not expected from Netflix’s biopic on Kanye West

    Bappi Lahiri passes away PM Modi Prez Kovind other leaders offer condolences gcw

    Bappi Lahiri passes away: PM Modi, Prez Kovind, other leaders offer condolences

    Here is what Bappi Lahiri posted on social media two days before his death drb

    Here’s what Bappi Lahiri posted on social media two days before his death

    Recent Stories

    Ukraine crisis: India considering advancing number of flights between Kyiv and Delhi, reports - ADT

    Ukraine crisis: India considering advancing number of flights between Kyiv and Delhi, reports

    Virat Kohli, KL Rahul retain their spots in ICC T20I Rankings; Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant rise in ODIs-ayh

    Kohli, Rahul retain their spots in ICC T20I Rankings; Suryakumar, Pant rise in ODIs

    UP Election 2022: BJP govt means control over dangaraj, mafiaraj, gundaraj, says PM Modi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP govt means control over dangaraj, mafiaraj, gundaraj, says PM Modi

    Aviation turbine fuel prices hike by 5.2%, highest ever - ADT

    Aviation turbine fuel prices hike by 5.2%, highest ever

    Bappi Da was very particular about Kannada pronunciation: Music composer Anoop Seelin-ycb

    Bappi Da was very particular about Kannada pronunciation: Music composer Anoop Seelin

    Recent Videos

    Russia Ukraine Crisis NATO says prepared for the worst

    Russia-Ukraine Crisis: NATO says 'we are prepared for the worst'

    Video Icon
    Watch Flock of blackbirds suddenly drop from the sky in Mexico gcw

    Watch: Flock of blackbirds suddenly drop from the sky in Mexico

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: 'We cannot tolerate anymore, don't pressurize us to quit education', says Muslim student

    Karnataka hijab row: 'We cannot tolerate anymore, don't pressurize us to quit education', says Muslim student

    Video Icon
    Ashwani Kumar Congress party has no place for seniority or loyalty

    Congress has no place for seniority or loyalty now: Ashwani Kumar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Losing the ball hampered FCG's performance - Derrick Pereira on ATKMB loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Losing the ball hampered FCG's performance - Derrick Pereira on ATKMB loss

    Video Icon