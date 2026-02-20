Badlapur Movie Anniversary: Facts To Know About Varun Dhawan Starrer; Read On
It's been 11 years since the release of Varun Dhawan and Yami Gautam's film, Badlapur. This crime thriller by director Sriram Raghavan was released on February 20, 2011. The film got a fantastic response at the box office
Varun Dhawan's Film Badlapur
Sriram Raghavan's 2015 film Badlapur was a dark action-thriller known for its story and the cast's acting. The film was based on the novel Death's Dark Abyss by Italian author Massimo Carlotto.
Badlapur Star Cast
Varun Dhawan was in the lead role in the action-drama film Badlapur. Besides him, Yami Gautam, Huma Qureshi, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma were in lead roles. Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the villain in the film.
About Badlapur
Although Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the villain in Badlapur, the film's lead hero, Varun Dhawan, overshadowed him. The audience got goosebumps seeing Varun's dangerous character. Before this movie, Varun had the image of a romantic hero.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
According to reports, Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the character of Liak Mohammed Tungrekar in Badlapur. Nawazuddin wasn't given any dialogues for the film. He had the freedom to say whatever came to his mind during shooting. Nawazuddin improvised many scenes his own way.
Varun Dhawan Role
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sriram Raghavan revealed that Varun Dhawan's casting for the role of Raghav Purohit happened by chance. He had narrated the story of Badlapur to Dinesh Vijan. Just then, Varun came to meet him. The story was also narrated to Varun, and he seemed very excited. They finalized him for the film without even telling him.
Badlapur Budget
Badlapur was a crime thriller film directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Sunil Lulla under the banners of Maddock Films and Eros International. The film was made on a budget of 16 crores and did a business of 103 crores at the box office. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.4 and can be watched on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.
