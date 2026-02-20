In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sriram Raghavan revealed that Varun Dhawan's casting for the role of Raghav Purohit happened by chance. He had narrated the story of Badlapur to Dinesh Vijan. Just then, Varun came to meet him. The story was also narrated to Varun, and he seemed very excited. They finalized him for the film without even telling him.