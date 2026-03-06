The trailer for the fifth and final season of 'The Boys' is out. It shows Homelander seeking immortality, a crossover with 'Gen V' characters, Homelander turning to Soldier Boy, and Butcher dealing with new supe powers. The season premieres on April 8.

Trailer Reveals Homelander's Quest and 'Gen V' Crossover

The trailer of the final and fifth season of Prime Video's 'The Boys' has been unveiled. In the new asset, Homelander (Antony Starr) is chasing immortality through the use of V-One, the first reiteration of Compound-V, the serum which produces supes. The trailer also confirms that Gen V stars Jaz Sinclair and London Thor will be featured in the upcoming installment, when the two are spotted chatting with Erin Moriarty's Annie January/Starlight.

Shifting Alliances and Internal Struggles

Elsewhere, Homelander turns to his biological father, Solider Boy (Jensen Ackles), for assistance as Karl Urban's Billy Butcher is still grappling with his newfound supe powers from a cancerous tumor that arose following his taking a temporary dosage of Compound-V, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Premiere Date and Episode Schedule

Season five of The Boys is set to premiere on the streaming platform on April 8 with a double-episode launch, followed by weekly episodes leading up to the series finale on May 20. (ANI)