Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan Starrer Earns THIS
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Border 2 has crossed a major box office milestone within just 10 days of release. Backed by strong weekend recoveries and massive pre-release deals, Sunny Deol’s war sequel has officially entered the profit zone
STRONG WEEKEND RECOVERIES DRIVE BOX OFFICE MOMENTUM
Border 2 opened with solid numbers and an impressive first weekend, collecting ₹121 crore in three days. While the film witnessed a sharp drop during weekdays, it bounced back strongly during both weekends. The second Sunday proved crucial, with collections rising to ₹22.5 crore, taking the 10-day India net total to ₹275.25 crore. This recovery pattern highlights strong audience word-of-mouth and sustained interest.
DAY 10 PERFORMANCE PLACES BORDER 2 AMONG BIG HINDI HITS
With ₹22.5 crore on Day 10, Border 2 ranks 15th among the highest 10th-day collections in Hindi cinema history. While it trails giants like Dhurandhar, Pushpa 2 and Gadar 2, the film comfortably sits alongside major blockbusters such as Dangal, Jawan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, reinforcing its commercial strength.
PRE-RELEASE DEALS HELP BORDER 2 TURN PROFITABLE EARLY
Made on a reported budget of ₹275 crore, Border 2 would typically need around ₹550 crore theatrically to break even. However, strong pre-release recoveries changed the equation. With approximately ₹200 crore earned through OTT, satellite and music rights, the film crossed the profitability mark by Day 10 itself. Netflix has acquired the digital rights, with an OTT release reportedly scheduled for March 20.
