Badass Ravi Kumar REVIEW: Yay or Nay? Is Himesh Reshammiya's latest film worth watching?

Badass Ravi Kumar FIRST Review Out: The movie, set in the 1980s, aims to transport viewers back in time. Himesh Reshammiya plays the leading role in the film. Let's read what trade analyst Taran Adarsh has to say about the film

Badass Ravi Kumar FIRST Review Out: The movie, set in the 1980s, aims to transport viewers back in time. Himesh Reshammiya plays the leading role in the film. Let's read what trade analyst Taran Adarsh has to say about the film

Badass Ravi Kumar, starring Himesh Reshammiya, is finally in theatres and appears to be on track to impress moviegoers. Taran Adarsh, a trade expert, recently resorted to social media to provide the movie's initial review. According to Taran, Himesh Reshammiya's film is a'masala entertainment' with 'seetimaar dialogues', lively music, and high-quality action sequences.

“A wild, crazy, over-the-top ride that transports you to the cinema of the 1980s… Don’t ask questions or look for logic… Extra points for its high-energy songs and seetimaar dialogues. #BadassRaviKumarReview," he wrote. “If you’ve seen the trailer, songs and dialogue promos, you already know what to expect from #BadassRaviKumar… This film plays out like a tribute to the masala entertainers of the 1980s – where the hero makes the impossible possible!" the trade analyst added.

Taran Adarsh further praised Himesh Reshammiya’s performance in the film and shared, “#HimeshReshammiya gets into the #Jaani #RaajKumar zone, delivering sharp, dhamakedaar dialogues with a straight face. He’s undeniably the show-stopper of #BadassRaviKumar."

The trade expert also stated that Badass Ravi Kumar would amaze the audience with its robust dialogue, stunning Muscat locales, and outstanding music. He also encouraged everyone to go to the movies and "relive the cinema of the 1980s". Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth: The self made superstar

Set in the 1980s, Badass Ravi Kumar aspires to transport audiences back in time by channelling the grandeur of directors such as Feroz Khan and Rajiv Rai. Its motto, "80s type ki picture," promises a nostalgic film experience with a modern twist. In addition to Himesh Reshammiya and Prabhudeva in the key roles, the film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Johny Lever, Kirti Kulhari, Manish Wadhwa, Anil George, and others. It is now in theatres. Also Read: Sanya Malhotra Says, 'I hope women don't relate to me in Mrs'

Latest Videos