Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth: The self made superstar

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular South Indian actress and is also called as Lady Super Star by her fans. Let's have a look at the networth of this self made actress who entered the Industry with a lot of dreams and made it to star actress stage.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, The Lady Super Star who does not need a special introduction is making headlines for all the right reasons. Fighting against Myositis and her personal battles that include divorce and post divorce trolling, Samantha proved herself as a fighter. Samantha is making headlines for her statements that exposed the dark side of actors that no one will ever reveal. On the other hand, Samantha also left hints on the reasons behind her divorce with her ex husband Naga Chaitanya. On the workfront, Samantha's recent web series ''Citadel: Honey Bunny'' got her a great appreciation and recognition on a wider range. Let's have a look at the net worth of the Queen of South India.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth:

Samanatha is one of the richest self made actresses in the Indian Film Industry. The Queen of South Indian Industry has a whopping networth of 101 crores. Surprisingly, Its all made by herself. She has various sources of income such as acting, Brand Endorsements, Investments etc.

Samantha is one of those most popular self made actresses in the Industry. Samantha Ruth Prabhu charges Rs 4.5-5 crore for each film. Her presence in every film is the most awaited part of the film. Her facecard works like a magic to many films. Samantha recieved a whopping amount of 10 crore as the remuneration for her recent webseries 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.

This actress have been inspiring many with her strength and confidence in both her personal and professional lives.Samantha has been bringing awareness about various type of natural practices that can elevate your health naturally.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently bought a 3bhk duplex house worth 7.8 crores. She also owns a lavishing house in Hyderabad where she used to stay with her ex husband.

Reportedly, she bought a house in mumbai as well which is worth 15 crore. Samantha owns a luxurious land rover worth 2.26 crores. This actress also owns a porsche cayman GTS, Audi Q7, Jaguar XF. Samantha also owns a clothing line named ''Saaki''.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu invested in a couple of brands called 'Nourish You' and 'Sustain Kart'. Samantha is best known for her transparency in any thing. She has been vocal about many issues and also her investments. Samantha revealed her motive is always a sustainable and natural living.

Samantha recently revealed that she has been working on many things that would be announced as her ventures. She recently started a well being podcast on her youtube channel to share her journey of recovering from myositis. Her recovering journey was so inspiring that she also made a podcast channel to share her knowledge on health that she recently learnt during her recovery period. She is bringing awareness of many things that celebs often hide to look flawless.

