Sanya Malhotra Says, 'I hope women don't relate to me in Mrs'

Sanya Malhotra recently spoke about her role in the upcoming film 'Mrs'. She said, 'If one day, women watch this film and say that they don't relate to her on screen, It would be great'. This is one of the deepest things that she said about the film.

Sanya Malhotra is a well-known Bollywood actress who is best known for her role in the film "Dangal'' as Aamir Khan's second daughter. Marking a sensational hit as her debut, this actress got lined up with continuous big offers. Her filmography reflects on her film choices, which are very unique andcontent-oriented. Films like Dangal, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, HIT: The First Case, Kathal,Mrs.s,etc.,c are trulymust-watchh films. Apart from acting, Sanya is awell-trainedd dancer. She also appeared in music videos showcasing hermulti-talentedd skills.

Sanya Malhotra talks about Mrs:

Sanya Malhotra is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Mrs.s'. This film is a remake of aSouthh Indian film. While the story is obvious and probably the same. But why is it being remade after it is released in otherlanguages? Well, that's the point. This story is something that all the audience should witness oscreen..

The story is about a woman getting married to a guinon an arranged marriage. But things turn upside down when she moves in with him and his familyIt'sts a predefined notion that women are supposed to be homemakers. And women who want to focus on their careers are arrogant. This film shows how women are stuck in the loop of these stereotypical notions set by men.

Sanya's Vision behind Mrs:

Talking about this film ahead of its release, lead actress Sanya Malhotra spoke about it, saying, ''Being a homemaker should be a choice but not a compulsion. But we all know that this is not what they choose. When women watch this film, They will relate themselves to the women in the film. Women are pushed into this. I hope someday there will be a day where women watch this film and say that they don't relate to this woman on screen'.

Which meant Sanya Malhotra is waiting to see a day where women are not pushed into the homemaker responsibility by taking their kindness for granted. She wants men to see women equally without having a predefined notion of every phase of a woman. Being a homemaker should be by her choice but not by compulsion.

This film is going to be an eye-opener to majthe majority people who hahaverpresumedhat women are meant to be homemakers and men are superiors. Which in reality, they are eequals,and they deserve to be respected without asking for it. This film is going to be a hit in any language due to its relatable story, and everyone must watch this film.

