Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 6: A re-release combining both parts of the legendary saga, hit theatres on October 31. Despite early excitement, the film has seen a gradual drop in its box office numbers
The Return of an Epic
SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Epic returned to cinemas on October 31 as a special 10th-anniversary celebration. The film merges Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), offering audiences a grand, continuous experience of the saga that defined Indian cinema’s modern blockbuster era.
Box Office Journey So Far
Though released with high expectations, the three-hour-and-44-minute feature has seen a consistent fall in its weekday earnings. The movie collected about Rs 0.05 crore on its sixth day, bringing its total India net to Rs 27.8 crore across all languages.
Day-Wise Box Office Breakdown
The film opened with Rs 1.15 crore on preview day, followed by Rs 9.65 crore on Friday and Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday. Sunday brought Rs 6.3 crore, after which collections dipped to Rs 1.75 crore on Monday, Rs 1.65 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 0.05 crore on Wednesday, according to Sacnilk estimates.
A Glimpse Into the Baahubali Universe’s Future
The remastered edition ends with a teaser for Baahubali: The Eternal War, an animated extension of the Mahishmati saga. Slated for release in 2027, this project is expected to expand the Baahubali universe further, keeping the legendary story alive for a new generation.