Baahubali The Epic
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's all-time blockbusters, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, are back on the big screen, remastered as a single film called Baahubali: The Epic.
Re-Release of SS Rajamouli's Movie
Baahubali The Epic had a huge opening on its re-release, but the Prabhas-starrer is now slowing down at the box office. The film is nearing the ₹20 crore mark.
Day 3 Collection
Per Sacnilk's early estimates, Baahubali The Epic netted ₹4.17 Cr in India on day three. The final numbers are awaited. Prabhas's film has now grossed a total of ₹22.27 Cr domestically.
Sunday Collection - Language Wise
On Sunday, 'Baahubali: The Epic' saw 39.27% occupancy in the Telugu belt (morning shows), while the Tamil version did best with 45.89%. The Hindi version had lower viewership at 11.32%.
Thursday
Baahubali: The Epic earned ₹1.15 Cr from Thursday previews, all from the Telugu belt. Friday saw a strong ₹9.65 Cr opening, led by Telugu (₹7.9 Cr) and Hindi (₹1.35 Cr).
Saturday Collection
The film slowed a bit on Saturday, earning ₹7.1 crore (a 26.42% drop). As of 9 PM on Nov 2, it made ₹4.17 Cr, bringing the total collection to ₹22.27 Cr.
Re-Edited Film
Baahubali: The Epic is a re-edited single film from SS Rajamouli's franchise, combining both parts. It was released in theaters on October 31, 2025.