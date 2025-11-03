- Home
Baahubali: The Epic has returned to theaters, delighting fans across India. On Day 4, the film continues to draw huge crowds, adding significantly to its total box office collection since the re-release.
S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali universe completes 10 years since its 2015 debut with Baahubali: The Beginning. To celebrate the milestone, the director has re-released Baahubali: The Epic, bringing the legendary saga back to theaters.
Baahubali: The Epic is a remastered, re-edited version of both films, allowing audiences to once again witness the grandeur of the Mahishmati kingdom on the big screen.
Baahubali: The Epic, released on October 31, 2025, earned approximately ₹0.97 Cr on day 4, bringing its total box office collection to around ₹25.32 Cr so far.
The film is attracting massive crowds in Telugu-speaking regions, earning the highest in that belt. It also marks the first re-release in Indian cinema to achieve such impressive box office collections.
Baahubali: The Epic merges the narratives of both films, showcasing Mahendra’s journey to uncover his identity, Amarendra and Devasena’s love story, and the epic battle against Bhallaladeva.
In Baahubali: The Epic, stars like Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Anushka Shetty return, bringing their iconic characters back to life and immersing audiences once again in the grandeur of Mahishmati.