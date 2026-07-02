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Chiranjeevi to Jr NTR: Tollywood Heroes Who Romanced Actresses 30–40 Years Younger On Screen
In the film industry, a huge age gap between heroes and heroines has become very common. From the time of NTR and ANR to Chiranjeevi today, star heroes have often romanced actresses who are over 30 years younger than them.
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The age gap between heroes and heroines in the industry..
In the film industry, people don't really calculate a hero's age. But once a heroine crosses 30, she's often sidelined. While that's changing now with stars like Nayanthara and Trisha, our heroes are a different story. At 70, Chiranjeevi, and at 75, Rajinikanth, are still romancing heroines who are over 30 years younger. Even legends like NTR and ANR did the same.
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Chiranjeevi
Megastar Chiranjeevi is going strong at 70, maintaining his fitness and competing with younger actors. Actresses like Radhika and Vijayashanti, who were his early co-stars, are now over 60. So, today's heroines like Tamannaah, Trisha, and Nayanthara, who have worked with Jr. NTR and Mahesh Babu, are now paired opposite Chiranjeevi. The age gap between them is nearly 30 years.
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Rajinikanth
Superstar Rajinikanth has also acted opposite heroines who are over 30 years younger than him. His film 'Chandramukhi' with Nayanthara was a super hit. Besides Nayanthara, he also worked with Radhika Apte. However, at 75, he is now being more selective. He is giving opportunities to actresses like Ramya Krishnan, his former co-star, and is also playing grandfather roles.
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Superstar Krishna - Shobhan Babu
Superstar Krishna, known for his experimental films and for bringing new technology to Tollywood, also romanced much younger actresses. He paired up with Soundarya, Ramya Krishnan, Indraja, and Aamani, who were all over 30 years his junior. Similarly, Shobhan Babu acted with heroines like Radha, Radhika, and Vijayashanti, who were about 25 to 30 years younger than him.
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Akkineni Nageswara Rao..
First-generation Tollywood heroes ANR and NTR both acted with heroines who were young enough to be their granddaughters. Akkineni Nageswara Rao, or ANR, romanced actresses who were a whole 40 years younger. Stars like Radhika, Radha, Vijayashanti, and Sridevi were all four decades his junior. In fact, Sridevi even played his granddaughter in a film.
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Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao..
There's a lot to say about Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. Heroines believed that acting with him would make them stars. That's why they were keen to work with him, regardless of the age difference. Actresses like Jayasudha, Jayaprada, and Sridevi were over 40 years younger than him. Sridevi, who even played his granddaughter in two films, faced a lot of criticism when she was cast as his heroine. It became a hot topic, and some people even criticised NTR directly.
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