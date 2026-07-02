6 6 Image Credit : sridevi blog

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao..

There's a lot to say about Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. Heroines believed that acting with him would make them stars. That's why they were keen to work with him, regardless of the age difference. Actresses like Jayasudha, Jayaprada, and Sridevi were over 40 years younger than him. Sridevi, who even played his granddaughter in two films, faced a lot of criticism when she was cast as his heroine. It became a hot topic, and some people even criticised NTR directly.