It's raining money for Akshay Kumar! Yes, the actor has sold two luxury apartments in Mumbai's Mulund West for a combined total of Rs 12.38 crore, securing a profit of over 37% on his original investment. Keep scrolling to know more

One of the most loved and celebrated stars, Akshay Kumar has successfully sold two luxury apartments in Mumbai's Mulund West area for a combined sum of Rs 12.38 crore, generating a profit exceeding 37% from his initial investment. The properties, located in the premium residential project Oberoi Enigma saw their transactions officially registered on June 30, 2026.

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The actor had originally acquired these two apartments in October 2017 from Oberoi Constructions for a total consideration of nearly Rs 9 crore. This recent sale highlights a significant appreciation in Mumbai's luxury real estate market over the past few years, providing strong returns for investors like Kumar.

Details of the Mulund Property Sale

Let us walk you through all the details of his swanky properties and profits. Each of the sold apartments is situated on the 18th floor of Tower B within the Oberoi Enigma project, located on LBS Road in Mulund West. According to property registration documents, each unit boasts a RERA carpet area of 1,886 sq. ft and was sold for Rs 6.19 crore, contributing to the total deal value of Rs 12.38 crore. According to reports, the buyers also paid a stamp duty of Rs 37.14 lakh for each transaction, bringing the combined stamp duty to Rs 74.28 lakh. Both apartments include three dedicated car parking spaces as part of the deal.

The sale reflects a massive profit for Akshay, with the over 37% gain underscoring the robust performance of Mumbai's residential property market. The buyer for both transactions has been identified as Sunny Home Care Private Limited.

On The Work Front

The actor's film Welcome To The Jungle is currently running in theatres.