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- Awarapan 2 to Valmiki Ramayan: 7 Major Upcoming Bollywood Films; Their Release Dates
Awarapan 2 to Valmiki Ramayan: 7 Major Upcoming Bollywood Films; Their Release Dates
Awarapan 2 to Valmiki Ramayan: Get ready for some blockbuster entertainment in the coming months! From Bollywood to the South, the release dates for several big-ticket films have just been announced. Check list here
Upcoming film release dates revealed
Aakhri Sawal
Sanjay Dutt's thriller, 'Aakhri Sawal', is releasing in cinemas on May 8. The film stars Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury, and Neetu Chandra in lead roles. Abhijeet Mohan Warang has directed it, Utkarsh Naithani has written the story, and Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt are the producers.
Kattalan
Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past
Awarapan 2
Valmiki Ramayan
Yeh Prem Mol Liya
Jr. NTR's film
The much-awaited film of Jr. NTR and director Prashanth Neel, #NTRNeel, will no longer release in 2026. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are producing the film. Now set for a 2027 release, its first look will be revealed on May 20.
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