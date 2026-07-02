Maya Da Costa will star alongside Chase Yi and Sonia Mena in the next Paranormal Activity film. Directed by Ian Tuason, the horror movie is produced by Paramount, Blumhouse, and Atomic Monster and is scheduled for a May 21, 2027 release.

Actor Maya Da Costa has joined the cast of the next instalment in the Paranormal Activity franchise, Deadline reported. Da Costa will star alongside Chase Yi and Sonia Mena in the upcoming horror film, which will be directed by Ian Tuason, known for Undertone. Character and plot details for the new instalment remain under wraps.

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Production and Release Details

The film is scheduled for release on May 21, 2027, and will be jointly financed and produced by Paramount Pictures and Blumhouse Productions in association with Atomic Monster. Paramount will distribute the film worldwide. Franchise creator Oren Peli will produce through Solana Films, while James Wan and Jason Blum will produce for Blumhouse Atomic Monster. Executive producers include Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Steven Schneider, Dan Slater and Cody Calahan.

Franchise Legacy

The original Paranormal Activity, released in 2009, followed a young couple who installed cameras in their home to document a supernatural presence haunting them at night. Made on a modest budget, the found-footage horror film became a global box-office success, grossing about USD 194 million worldwide and helping revive interest in the found-footage horror genre after The Blair Witch Project, as per the outlet.

About Maya Da Costa

Da Costa recently starred as Coley in Girls Like Girls, filmmaker and singer-songwriter Hayley Kiyoko's adaptation of her bestselling novel for Focus Features, which premiered in theatres on June 19. She will next appear in The Social Reckoning, Aaron Sorkin's sequel to The Social Network. Her previous credits also include Under the Bridge, starring alongside Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland for Disney, and Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, according to Deadline. (ANI)