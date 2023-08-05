Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Avneet Kaur's Hot Bikini photos: Actress posts sexy pictures from Spain; fans go GAGA

    First Published Aug 5, 2023, 3:06 PM IST

    Avneet Kaur has been sharing hot photos from her vacation in Spain. Anveet may be seen in the photos displaying her toned body while wearing a white sarong and a striped bikini. 

    article_image1

    Kaur never fails to impress admirers with her excellent sense of style. With her most recent images from Spain, the actress has ignited the internet once more.

    article_image2

    Fans have been in awe of Avneet's beauty as she has shared numerous updates from her vacation.  Pool day! is what Avneet stated when posting the images. Sharing the pictures, Avneet wrote, "Pool day! ☀️🏝️👙💚"

    article_image3

    In addition to a high-slit white skirt, Avneet is spotted sporting a green bikini. She is elegant with this outfit. The actress put her hair up in a ponytail and used minimal makeup. 

    article_image4

    Likes and comments flooded in from all directions as soon as the video appeared on social media. A fan commented, "So hot and pretty," and another added, "looks like Selena Gomez."

    article_image5

     One fan commented: “Literally sizzling in Spain babes.” Another wrote, “Hope she doesn’t get burnt with the hotness.”

    article_image6

    Avneet admitted that she always wanted to be an actor. She has also had small roles in Mardaani (2014) and Qarib Qarib Singlle (2017). 

    article_image7

    Avneet has appeared in a number of TV programmes, including Meri Maa, Ek Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Hamari Sister Didi, and Chandra Nandini.

