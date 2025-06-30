Avika Gor Birthday Special: Check her fees, net worth, life partner and more
Avika Gor, famous for her role as young Anandi on TV, turned 28. Born on June 30, 1997, in Mumbai, Avika is now a popular actress in the South Indian film industry. However, people still recognize her as Anandi from the serial 'Balika Vadhu'.
At what age did Avika Gor make her debut?
Avika Gor was 11 years old when she first appeared in the TV show 'Rajkumar Aryan' as the young Princess Bhairvi. This was the same age when she gained recognition for playing the childhood role of Anandi in 'Balika Vadhu' between 2008 and 2010.
Which other TV serials has Avika Gor worked in?
After growing up, Avika Gor played the role of Deepika Kakkar's younger sister Roli in 'Sasural Simar Ka'. Later, she was seen in fiction shows like 'Laado: Veerpur Ki Mardani', 'Mission 24' as well as reality shows like 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9'.
In which Bollywood films has Avika Gor appeared?
Avika Gor worked as a child artist in Bollywood films like 'Morning Walk', 'Paathshala', and 'Tezz'. As an adult, she was seen in Hindi films like 'Care Of Footpath 2', 'Kahani Rubber Band Ki', '1920: Hours of the Heart', and 'Bloody Ishq'.
Which films has Avika Gor worked in in South Indian cinema?
Avika Gor's first film as a lead actress was the Telugu film 'Uyyala Jampala', which was released in 2013. After that, she appeared in films like 'Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki', 'Cinema Choopistha Mava', 'Thanu Nenu', 'Bro', and 'Thank You'. Avika has also worked in Kannada and Turkish films.
What is Avika Gor's fee?
There is no official information available about Avika's fee. But it is said that she charges a hefty sum. According to reports, she took 40 lakh rupees for the Telugu film 'Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada', while she shot for it for only 10 days.
How much wealth does Avika Gor have?
It is said that as of today, Avika Gor has a net worth of around 30-35 crore rupees. However, official information about this is not available. But it is said that she is many times richer than her fiancé Milind Chandwani in this matter.
What does Avika Gor's fiancé Milind Chandwani do?
Avika Gor's fiancé Milind Chandwani graduated from IIM Ahmedabad and runs an NGO called Campus Diaries, which helps underprivileged children. In 2019, Milind appeared on MTV's show 'Real Heroes'. Reportedly, he and Avika Gor will appear as contestants in a reality show called 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'.