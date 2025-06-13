- Home
Who is Milind Chandwani? Here's everything you need to know about Avika Gor's fiancé
Who is Avika Gor's fiancé, Milind Chandwani? Learn about his education, career, social work, reality show appearances, and Camp Diaries NGO. Milind is not just an engineer or model; he's dedicated to making a difference
Published : Jun 13 2025
1 Min read
18
Image Credit : Instagram
Milind Chandwani in the spotlight after engagement to Avika Gor
TV actress Avika Gor is now in the spotlight after announcing her engagement to long-time boyfriend Milind Chandwani. Fans are eager to learn more about him.
28
Image Credit : Instagram
Who is Milind Chandwani?
Born on March 27, 1991, in Hyderabad, Milind was a bright student with a desire to make a difference.
38
Image Credit : Instagram
Milind Chandwani's Education
Milind earned an engineering degree from Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Bengaluru, and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.
48
Image Credit : Instagram
Milind Chandwani's Career
Milind started as a software engineer at Infosys but transitioned to education and social work, founding Camp Diaries NGO.
58
Image Credit : Instagram
Camp Diaries NGO
Milind's NGO empowers underprivileged children through extracurricular activities like dance, music, art, and theater.
68
Image Credit : Instagram
Milind on Reality TV
Milind appeared on MTV Roadies Real Heroes and Zee TV's Heroes. He has also been active in modeling.
78
Image Credit : Instagram
How Milind Met Avika
Milind and Avika met at an NGO workshop in Hyderabad, sparking a friendship that blossomed into love. They got engaged in 2025.
88
Image Credit : Instagram
Milind's Social Impact
Milind is committed to positive social change. His relationship with Avika Gor highlights the power of shared values.
