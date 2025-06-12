Former child star Avika Gor, known for her role in Balika Vadhu, announced her engagement to Milind Chandwani. Details about her fiancé have gone viral.

Actress Avika Gor gained recognition through television. The TV serial Chinnari Pellikuthuru (Balika Vadhu) brought her popularity. Afterward, Avika Gor got opportunities as a heroine and acted in several Telugu films. Recently, offers for Avika Gor have decreased. However, Avika Gor is about to begin a new chapter in her personal life. Having been in love for a long time, Avika got engaged to her boyfriend Milind Chandwani. She surprised her fans by announcing her engagement via Instagram on June 11, 2025.

Emotional Post

"He proposed, I laughed, and cried (in that order)...I said YES!" she wrote in her emotional post. She also shared some engagement photos along with the post. This post went viral in moments. Fans and friends are congratulating Avika Gor. Meanwhile, netizens are showing interest in learning about Avika Gor's fiancé, Milind.

Interesting Details About Avika Gor's Fiancé

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani met through common friends in Hyderabad some time ago. That acquaintance slowly turned into a strong bond. In an interview, Avika said that they were friends at first, and later the friendship turned into love. Milind previously participated as a contestant on the MTV Roadies show. He later became a social activist.

Milind graduated from IMM Ahmedabad. He then founded an NGO called Campus Diaries. The main purpose of this organization is to help financially backward children. Milind also previously worked at Infosys.

Avika Gor fell in love with him while she was busy as a heroine. Only after both families agreed, Avika and Milind announced their love publicly. The engagement ceremony was simple and private, held only in the presence of family members.

Overall, the "Chinnari Pellikuthuru" (child bride) is really about to become a bride. She will soon step into marriage. She has acted in films like Uyyala Jampala, Cinema Choopisthamava, and Raju Gari Gadhi 3.