Shreyas Talpade REACTS to Chit-Fund scam allegations, calls claims false and baseless

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade is facing allegations of involvement in a chit fund scam. His team has denied these allegations, stating that the actor has no connection to the matter.

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade has been seriously accused of being involved in a multi-crore chit-fund scam. The actor's team has reacted to this. They have released an official statement rejecting reports about Shreyas's name. They have also stated that the news of the actor's involvement in any fraud or misconduct is completely false and baseless.

Official Statement Released by Shreyas Talpade's Team Shreyas's team said in a statement, "It is very unfortunate that now any celebrity's hard-earned image is tried to be tarnished because of rumors. The recent reports accusing Shreyas Talpade of being involved in fraud are completely false, baseless, and have no connection with the actor in any way. As a celebrity, he is invited to many events. Many people shake hands with him and take selfies. No one can tell where someone will misuse it. We often appeal to our fans and the general public to verify anything thoroughly before believing it." ALSO READ: Samay Raina questioned by Maharashtra Cyber Cell over 'India's Got Latent' controversy; Read on

Misuse of Photos and Meeting Pictures The team said that apart from such appearances, the actor has no connection with the concerned company. "Needless to say, Talpade has no contact with any fraud or illegal activity as alleged. We appeal to everyone to verify the facts before spreading misinformation. Talpade's name should be kept away from these baseless rumors. He said that he is a law-abiding citizen who maintains high standards of integrity and professionalism in all his endeavors.

Complaint Filed Against Shreyas and 14 Others On Thursday, Shreyas got into a new legal trouble. Following a complaint by some people in chit fund cases, a new case of fraud was registered in Uttar Pradesh against the actor and 14 other people. Reportedly, the chit-fund scam had been going on for more than a decade in the Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, news had come in the media that a company named Loni Urban Multistate Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society Limited had targeted villagers by promising big returns. The company's agents had collected large sums from the villagers. The company's people lured them by claiming that their money would double soon. This is exactly what was shown in Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal's Phir Hera Pheri. ALSO READ: Islamic cleric slams Salman Khan for promoting 'Ram Edition' watch, calls it 'haram' and demands apology

