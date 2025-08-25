- Home
Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur's age, net worth, education and everything you need to know
Bigg Boss 19's first contestant is TV actress Ashnoor Kaur. TV show fans will likely recognize her. Here's everything about Ashnoor's age, net worth, and more
How old is Bigg Boss 19's youngest contestant, Ashnoor Kaur?
Ashnoor Kaur is just 21. Born on May 3, 2004, in New Delhi, she's 'Bigg Boss 19's youngest contestant. Info about her family isn't easily found.
What is Ashnoor Kaur's educational background?
Ashnoor Kaur scored 93% in her 10th-grade CBSE exams in 2019, making headlines. She got 94% in her 12th-grade exams in 2021. She recently graduated from Jai Hind College.
When did Ashnoor Kaur start working in the TV industry?
Ashnoor Kaur was only 5 when she first acted in the serial 'Jhansi Ki Rani', playing Prachi. She later played Panna in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'.
Ashnoor also appeared in these shows as an actress
As a child artist, Ashnoor Kaur was seen in shows like 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', and 'Mahabharat'. As an adult, she appeared in 'Tum Saath Ho Jab Apne', 'Siyasat', 'Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai', 'Prithvi Vallabh', 'Patiala Babes', and 'Suman Indoree'.
Ashnoor Kaur has also appeared in these films
Ashnoor Kaur played young Priya Dutt in Ranbir Kapoor's Sanjay Dutt biopic, 'Sanju'. She acted in 'Manmarziyaan' with Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, and Taapsee Pannu. She also had a key role in the 2024 film 'Isko Tha Pata'.
How much wealth does Ashnoor Kaur own?
At 21, Ashnoor Kaur reportedly has a net worth of around ₹25 crore. She has over 9 million Instagram followers.