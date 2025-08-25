Bigg Boss 19: Meet the Female Contestants, Their Age, Profession and More
Salman Khan's show 'Bigg Boss 19' has kicked off with 16 contestants, including 8 men and 8 women. Let's get to know the 8 female contestants and their backgrounds...
1. Ashnoor Kaur
Age: 21 years
Born in New Delhi, Ashnoor Kaur is an actress working since age 5. She's known for shows like 'Jhansi Ki Rani' and 'Suman Indori', and films like 'Manmarziyaan'.
2. Tanya Mittal
Age: 25 years
Hailing from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Tanya Mittal is a social media influencer, entrepreneur, and podcaster. She was Miss Asia in 2018 and has 2.5 million followers on Instagram.
3. Farhana Bhat
Age: 27-28 years
From Srinagar, Farhana Bhat is an actress, social media influencer, and peace activist. She appeared in the Bollywood film 'Laila Majnu'.
4. Neelam Giri
Age: 28 years
Reportedly from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, Neelam Giri is a Bhojpuri actress, dancer, and social media influencer. She's been working in Bhojpuri films since 2021.
5. Nehal Chudasama
Age: 29 years
Crowned Miss Diva Universe 2018, Nehal is a model and fitness consultant. She represented India at Miss Universe 2018.
6. Nagma Mirajkar
Age: 33 years
Based in Mumbai, Nagma Mirajkar is a social media influencer known for beauty, fashion, and lifestyle content. She is reportedly in a relationship with another contestant, Awez Darbar.
7. Natalia Janoszek
Age: 35 years
Natalia, from Poland, works as an actress in Bollywood films. She has appeared in movies like 'Chicken Curry Law', 'Housefull 5', and 'War 2'.
8. Kunika Sadanand
Age: 61 years
Kunika is a veteran actress in Indian cinema. She is also a lawyer and film producer. She has worked in films like 'Beta', 'Khiladi', 'Mohra', 'Koyla', and 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. She also serves as a social activist.