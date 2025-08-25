Bigg Boss Season 19 has kicked off with a brand-new political twist, “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,” and an exciting mix of celebrities. From music composer Amaal Mallik to actress Ashnoor Kaur, here’s the full list of contestants inside the house.

The wait for Bigg Boss Season 19 finally came to an end as, this season, the series has been in the news for its uniqueness regarding the theme and starry contestants, along with an innovative twist in the format. The show was aired on August 24, 2025. Once again hosted by Salman Khan, the tagline was, Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. The concept brings a political setup inside the house, with contestants divided into a ruling party and an opposition party, where survival depends on power, alliances, and strategies.

Bigg Boss 19-The Political Twist

While in earlier seasons it was the tasks and captaincy that would regulate the game, this year sees a system where housemates will have to participate in campaigns, form coalitions, elect leaders, and control resources while the opposition will be trying to challenge and overthrow them. This exciting storyline should generate a lot of controversy, arguments, and entertainment.

Bigg Boss Season 19 Full Contestants List:

From the Bigg Boss premiere night, a lavish mix of television celebrities, singers, social media personalities, and glamour has been set for the show. Here is a full list of 16 contestants.

Gaurav Khanna: A popular television actor known for Anupamaa and winner of Celebrity MasterChef.

Amaal Mallik: A well-known music director and playback singer.

Ashnoor Kaur: Young actress loved by the masses and on the tube.

Awez Darbar: An influencer and choreographer, son of music composer Ismail Darbar.

Nagma Mirajkar: A lifestyle influencer usually spotted alongside Awez.

Zeishan Quadri: An actor-writer recognized for Gangs of Wasseypur.

Baseer Ali: Reality TV guy (Roadies, Splitsvilla).

Abhishek Bajaj: He is a TV and movie actor.

Tanya Mittal: An entrepreneur and beauty queen who made headlines during Maha Kumbh coverage.

Kunickaa Sadanand: An experienced actress and practicing attorney.

Natalia Janoszek: A popular international level model with a huge following worldwide.

Neelam Giri: A film and TV actress.

Nehal Chudasama: She is a former Miss Diva Universe India.

Pranit More: RJ, Comedian and creator of social media content.

Mridul Tiwari: A YouTuber who entered through a vote for "Fans Ka Faisla."

Shehbaz Badesha: Content creator and singer, also known as Shehnaaz Gill's brother.

Why This Lineup is Unique

The balance in the Bigg Boss house seems to be fairly struck between the known and lesser-known faces. From the glitzy Amaal Mallik and Gaurav Khanna to the digital warfare ticket of Awez Darbar and Mridul Tiwari, Bigg Boss 19 has all the hallmarks of a season that will generate electrifying fan wars, interesting dynamics, and endless drama.

A global name such as Natalia Janoszek lends some international flavor, while Zeishan Quadri brings in a gritty, no-nonsense vibe. Influencers like Nagma Mirajkar and Baseer Ali are expected to create the younger audience buzz, which can come in handy for the show to increase its online buzz.

More Audience Participation and More Twists

Reflecting the more interactive aspect of this season, the Fans Ka Faisla twist was the one that brought Mridul Tiwari, a YouTuber, and his followers into the house. Supporters are influencing the game, so now the scales of power are no longer tilting towards the contestants, but an audience outside is also balancing it.