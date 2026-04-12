Asha Bhosle Family Details: A Look at Her Tragedies, Children and Grandchildren
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at 92, leaving the film industry in deep mourning. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after her health worsened and breathed her last on Sunday.
All about Asha Bhosle's Family
All about Asha Bhosle's Family
Asha Bhosle married twice in her life. She first married Ganpatrao Bhosle when she was just 16. The couple had three children—two sons and a daughter. After her first marriage ended, she married the music composer RD Burman.
All about Asha Bhosle's Family
All about Asha Bhosle's Family
All about Asha Bhosle's Family
All about Asha Bhosle's Family
In a career spanning over eight decades, Asha Bhosle sang more than 12,000 songs in over 20 languages. The Guinness Book of World Records recognised her as the artist with the most recorded songs in music history. She sang bhajans, ghazals, and qawwalis in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and other languages.
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