A look back at the timeless music of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, whose songs like 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja' and 'Dum Maro Dum' are still popular with Gen Z. Here are 10 unforgettable tracks from the iconic voice who is no longer with us.

Some voices don't just age; they stay on repeat, no matter the generation. You could randomly play "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja" or "Dum Maro Dum" today, and it would still hit. That's the kind of timeless vibe Asha Bhosle had: effortless, iconic, and still living rent-free in everyone's playlists. Even Gen Z can't help but vibe with her music.

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She could sound playful, seductive, deeply emotional, or effortlessly modern, sometimes all in the same decade. From timeless ghazals to dance anthems, Asha Bhosle gave Hindi cinema songs that remain etched in the hearts of millions of her fans.

Now that the legendary actress is no longer with us, it just hits different going back to her songs. Here's a quick look at 10 unforgettable tracks that fans still can't get over.

A Legacy of Unforgettable Tracks

1. In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke

From 'Umrao Jaan,' this song remains one of Asha Bhosle's most graceful performances. Composed by Khayyam and picturized by Rekha, it carries elegance, longing, and old-world charm in every note. Even today, it is played at mehfils and cultural evenings.

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2. Piya Tu Ab To Aaja

Few songs can match the energy of this iconic track from 'Caravan.' Bold, playful, and unforgettable, the song showed how fearlessly Asha could experiment with style and expression. It remains a favorite at parties and retro music nights.

3. O Mere Sona Re

A soft romantic classic from Teesri Manzil, this duet with Mohammed Rafi still feels fresh. Warm, melodic, and full of sweetness, it captures the joy of old Hindi film romance.

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4. Dum Maro Dum

From Hare Rama Hare Krishna, this song became a cultural phenomenon. Picturised on Zeenat Aman, it carried a rebellious spirit that defined an era. Even younger listeners know the hook instantly.

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5. Chura Liya Hai Tumne

A romantic gem from 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat,' this song remains one of the most loved love songs in Hindi cinema. Gentle guitar notes and Asha's silky vocals made it unforgettable.

6. Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar

From 'Hum Dono,' this evergreen classic captures the ache of saying goodbye too soon. The tenderness in the song still touches listeners across generations.

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7. Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani

Shot beautifully in Venice and featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman, this romantic number from The Great Gambler is breezy, stylish and timeless.

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8. O Haseena Zulfonwaali

Another jewel from Teesri Manzil, this high-energy track is remembered for its rhythm, choreography, and Asha's spirited singing. It still sounds made for the dance floor.

9. Ek Main Aur Ek Tu

From Khel Khel Mein, starring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, the song captures youthful romance and carefree fun.

A Voice That Transcended Eras

Some singers are remembered for an era. Asha Bhosle is remembered across eras.

The music legend passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she had been admitted due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Bhosle will be cremated with full state honours on Monday. (ANI)