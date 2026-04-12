From PM Narendra Modi to Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar, tributes pour in as all remember legendary singer Asha Bhosle and mourn her loss.
Bollywood veteran singer Asha Bhosle has passed away at the age of 92 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The nation is mourning the loss of the legendary voice.
The entire Bollywood is in shock right now. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is also deeply saddened by this terrible news. Asha ji had also sung songs in many of Amitabh's films.
Sachin Tendulkar, the ‘God of Cricket’, mourns Asha Bhosle’s passing. A known admirer, he often visited Asha ji and shares deep respect for her legacy.
News of Asha Bhosle’s passing has deeply saddened Bollywood and political circles, with leaders paying tribute. The image shows her with Amit Shah.
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