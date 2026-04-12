English

Asha Bhosle: Modi to Amitabh & Sachin, celebs mourn her passing

From PM Narendra Modi to Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar, tributes pour in as all remember legendary singer Asha Bhosle and mourn her loss.

entertainment Apr 12 2026
Author: Indrakshi Samanta Image Credits:instagram
English

Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle No More

Bollywood veteran singer Asha Bhosle has passed away at the age of 92 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The nation is mourning the loss of the legendary voice. 

Image credits: instagram
English

PM Modi had wished for her health

As soon as the news of Asha Bhosle's death broke, millions of fans not just in India but across the world were heartbroken. PM Modi had earlier wished for her good health.
Image credits: instagram
English

Sang for many of Amitabh's films

The entire Bollywood is in shock right now. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is also deeply saddened by this terrible news. Asha ji had also sung songs in many of Amitabh's films.

Image credits: instagram
English

Sachin Tendulkar is also heartbroken

Sachin Tendulkar, the ‘God of Cricket’, mourns Asha Bhosle’s passing. A known admirer, he often visited Asha ji and shares deep respect for her legacy.

Image credits: instagram
English

Political world also in mourning

News of Asha Bhosle’s passing has deeply saddened Bollywood and political circles, with leaders paying tribute. The image shows her with Amit Shah.

Image credits: instagram
English

Asha ji sang over 12,000 songs

In her illustrious career, Asha Bhosle sang more than 12,000 songs. Her songs remain evergreen even today. People from every generation love her music.
Image credits: instagram

VACATION PHOTOS: Hina Khan-Rubina Dilaik having fun in Goa

Year Ender 2025: Kantara to Chhaava-7 Movies Made Huge Earnings

Mridul to Abhishek: 7 Bigg Boss Stars Contestants Eliminated Unfairly

Inside Govinda’s Lavish Rs 16 Crore Home: A Peek Into His Luxury Life