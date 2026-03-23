Armaan Kohli: Bollywood's Unlucky Star Kid, Flop in Films and Love
Bollywood has many star kids, but not all succeed. Armaan Kohli, son of director Rajkumar Kohli, is a classic example. Despite his famous lineage, his acting career never really took off, and he couldn’t achieve lasting success in the industry.
Armaan Kohli turns 54
Armaan Kohli rejected a blockbuster film
Not many people know this, but Armaan Kohli was the first choice for the 1992 film 'Deewana'. He even shot the first schedule before quitting the film. Shah Rukh Khan replaced him, the movie became a superhit, and SRK became a star overnight. Armaan later made his debut with 'Virodhi', which was a total flop.
Armaan Kohli's films
Armaan Kohli's personal life
Armaan Kohli has also been to jail
Armaan Kohli was a contestant on Bigg Boss 7
Armaan Kohli was also a part of Salman Khan's controversial show 'Bigg Boss 7'. He created a lot of drama during his stay in the house. He was in the house for 98 days before getting evicted. During his time there, he got into a relationship with Tanishaa Mukerji. Their affair continued for a while after the show ended, but they eventually broke up.
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