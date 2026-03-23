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Armaan Kohli's personal life

Talking about Armaan Kohli's personal life, that too was a flop. His first major affair was with Ayesha Jhulka. There were even rumours they might get married, but they broke up. Later, his name was linked with Munmun Dutta and Neeru Randhawa. Both actresses accused him of assault. He was also in a relationship with Tanishaa Mukerji, but that didn't last long either.