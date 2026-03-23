Mardaani 3 OTT Release: When & Where to Watch Rani Mukerji’s Thriller Online
Mardaani 3 starring Rani Mukerji is set for its OTT debut after a strong theatrical run. Here’s everything about its box office performance, cast, and gripping storyline in one place.
When did 'Mardaani 3' release in theatres?
How much did 'Mardaani 3' collect at the box office?
According to trade reports, the film grossed around ₹75 crore worldwide. Its net collection in India was about ₹60 crore. Despite facing tough competition from Sunny Deol's 'Border 2', it became one of the top Hindi films of 2026.
The star cast and director of Mardaani 3
What is the chilling story of 'Mardaani 3'?
The film's story follows SSP Shivani Shivaji Roy on a mission to solve the kidnapping of 93 girls, all aged between 8 and 10. Her investigation uncovers a dangerous 'beggar mafia' and illegal medical experiments where a modified HPV virus was being tested on the girls. The plot takes the story from India all the way to Sri Lanka.
When and where to watch 'Mardaani 3' on OTT?
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