Archana Gautam Reveals Crush on Raghav Chadha, Says She Likes ‘Rowdy’ Men
Archana Gautam has stirred fresh buzz online after revealing details about her crush and relationship preferences. The former Bigg Boss 16 contestant admitted she likes fearless “rowdy” men and once admired a famous politician.
Archana Gautam recently made headlines after opening up about her personal life during an interview with Filmygyan. Her candid comments about relationships, crushes, and her preference for “rowdy” men quickly grabbed attention and started trending widely across social media platforms online.
During the conversation, Archana revealed that she once had a crush on a politician who is now married. She disclosed that the person she had hinted about during her time on Bigg Boss 16 was politician Raghav Chadha, surprising many fans online recently.
Explaining her taste in men, Archana said she likes “rowdy boys” with powerful personalities. However, she clarified that she does not mean criminals. According to her, she prefers fearless and “dhakad” men whom nobody dares to challenge or speak against publicly anywhere.
Archana also mentioned politician Chirag Paswan during the interview and described him as “good.” She added that she personally wishes to become a “gundi” herself someday so that she can stand up for people and protect them whenever needed, fearlessly.
Apart from television fame, Archana Gautam has built a career as an actress, model, and politician. She won the Miss Bikini India title in 2018 and represented India internationally at Miss Cosmos World. She also appeared in films like Great Grand Masti and Haseena Parkar.
Archana rose to nationwide popularity after participating in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 16, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and Celebrity MasterChef India. She entered politics by joining the Indian National Congress in 2021 and later contested Uttar Pradesh assembly elections from Hastinapur constituency.
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